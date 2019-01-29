Try 1 month for 99¢

JACOBSON, Treva L., 100

Racine, Jan. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

NELSON, Paula J., 81

Kenosha, Jan. 27, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHERR, Barbara J., 76

Caledonia, Jan. 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SQUIRES, Donald C., 76

Racine, Jan. 25, The Woods of Caledonia, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Deaths: Jan. 29, 2019
