Deaths: Jan. 7, 2020

KOENIG, William H., 88

Union Grove, Jan. 5, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

KUIPER, Richard J., 96

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 4, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

SHARMA, Mukesh “Mike” K., 49

Racine, Jan. 1, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SMALL, Mia, 10

Racine, Jan. 5, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEPHENS, Elaine C., 87

Union Grove, Jan. 4, at Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

STRUEBING, Nancy C., 81

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 5, at Franciscan Place, Brookfield, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

