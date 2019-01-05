Try 1 month for 99¢

ADSIT, Howard “Mike,” 76

Racine, Jan. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FUMO, Frank W., 86

Racine, Jan. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NASTICKY, Joseph “Joe,” 88

Racine, Jan. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

POWELL, Jacqueline L. “Jackie,” 53

Racine, Jan. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Deaths: Jan. 5, 2018
