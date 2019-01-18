Try 1 month for 99¢

BETTHAUSER, Gene M., 74

Racine, Jan. 16, Ascension Franklin Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

COLLINS, Patricia A., 81

Racine, Jan. 16, Willowgreen Assisted Living, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

EARLE, Etha “Kathy,” 62

Racine, Jan. 15, Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PARENT, Frederick E., 59

Jan. 16, Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Jan. 18, 2019
