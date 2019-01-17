Try 1 month for 99¢

ALEJOS, Juan G., 71

Racine, Jan. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DENT, Willa H., 54

Racine, Jan. 15, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HANSEN (nee: Szaradowski), Katherine P., 71

Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Kansasville, Jan. 16, IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Ind., Soller-Baker Funeral Home, West Lafayette Chapel, Lafayette, Ind.

HOLUB, Kathryn, 81

Racine, Jan. 15, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SPANSKE, Dorothy M., 92

Burlington, Jan. 16, The Arbor View Assisted Living, Burlington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SWAMER, Doris C., 93

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLE, Linda S., 68

Burlington, Jan. 16, Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

