ANDERSON, Charles H., 77

Kenosha, Jan. 22, at Froedtert South, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ATCHLEY, Helen J., 93

Union Grove, Jan. 19, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BOSANEC, Christopher J., 47

Racine, Jan. 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NORDSTROM, Jeffrey E., 67

Castle Rock, Colo., Dec. 26, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

OAKES, William “Bill,” 61

Racine, Jan. 20, Aurora Hospital, Kenosha, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OLSON, Martin C. “Marty,” 60

Racine, Jan. 19, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

VRUBLEVSKIS, Theresa M. “Terri,” 89

Racine, Jan. 21, The Home Inspired Senior Living, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

