Deaths: Jan. 9, 2022

COLON-RIVERA, Jose M., 36

Racine, Jan. 4, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DUKOWITZ, Eileen M., 93

Paddock Lake, Jan. 7, at her residence, Shuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

EHNI, DELTON J. 91

New Rockford, North Dakota, formerly of Racine, Jan. 5, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ESCOBAR, Deborah "Debbie" M., 64

Racine, Jan. 6, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FLEX, Roberta A., 89

Racine, Jan. 2, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KRACHERY, Terry L., 62

Pleasant Praire, Froedtert Hospital, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LARSEN, Warren E., 80

Racine, Jan. 5, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PAETSCH, Louis, 80

Waterford, Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PIETREI, Victor, 78

Racine, Dec. 25, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SERTUCHE, Ramon "Ray," 91

Racine, Jan. 6, Racine, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

SHERMAN, Lee T., 85

Racine, Jan. 5, at his residence, Puraht-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SMITH, Carla L., 77

Mt. Pleasant, Jan. 6, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory.

ZABLER, Bev, 66

Rochester, Jan. 7, Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Schuette-Daniles Funeral Home, Burlington.

ZIMMERMANN, Bernd "Bernie," 62

Racine, Jan. 5, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

