Deaths: Jan. 9, 2021
DEATHS

EISENBART, Betty L., 84

Burlington, Jan. 6, Arbor View, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

OLSON, Sharon R., 89

Racine, Jan. 7, Spring Hill, Fla., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SANDBERG, Robert H., 85

Burlington, Jan. 2, Fountain Hills, Ariz., Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

TYE, Benjamin, 85

Racine, Jan. 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

