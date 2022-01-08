Deaths: Jan. 8, 2022

JOHNKOUSKI, Lois M., 90
Racine, Jan. 5, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
LOWE, Brian M., 70
Racine, Jan. 6, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
MORRISON, Margaret R., 76
Racine, Jan. 1, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PAETSCH, Louis, 80
Waterford, at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
PIETRIE, Victor, 78
Racine, Dec. 25, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SERTUCHE, Ramon “Ray,” 91
Racine, Jan. 6, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.
ZABLER, Bev, 66
Rochester, Jan. 7, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.