 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Jan. 8, 2022

  • 0

JOHNKOUSKI, Lois M., 90

Racine, Jan. 5, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

LOWE, Brian M., 70

Racine, Jan. 6, at his residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

MORRISON, Margaret R., 76

Racine, Jan. 1, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PAETSCH, Louis, 80

Waterford, at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PIETRIE, Victor, 78

Racine, Dec. 25, at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SERTUCHE, Ramon “Ray,” 91

Racine, Jan. 6, Strouf Funeral Home, Racine.

ZABLER, Bev, 66

Rochester, Jan. 7, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News