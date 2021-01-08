 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 8, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 8, 2021

GARRETT, John D., 84

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOVACIK, Steven P., 63

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Jan. 5, Broward Health Medical Center, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LABUTSKI, Joan M., 85

Elkhorn, Jan. 6, Ridgestone Terrace, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

MARTIN, Calvin L., 52

Racine, Jan. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MCDONALD, Natalie Y., 56

Tampa, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Dec. 31, Brandon Regional Hospital, Tampa, Fla., Aikens Funeral Home, Tampa, Fla.

MILLIGAN, Mary A., 58

Racine, Jan. 6, Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

ROBERSON, James M., 70

Racine, Jan. 7, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHUETTA, Leo R., 92

Racine, Jan. 7, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VESNEFSKY, John Jr., 83

Sturtevant, Jan. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZACHER, Lorraine E., 81

Racine, Jan. 7, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

