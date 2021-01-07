 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Jan. 7, 2021
0 comments
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EPPING, Raymond J., 95

Burlington, Jan. 5, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GRIFFIN, Lynn G., 79

Racine, Jan. 5, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JENSEN, Ralph J., 80

Burlington, Jan. 4, St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MCCARTHY, Colleen A., 70

Racine, Jan. 5, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VODENLIC, Gisela I., 85

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 30, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News