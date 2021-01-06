 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 6, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 6, 2021

GENTRY, Darlene, 57

Formerly of Racine, Jan. 3, at United Hospital, St. Paul, Minn., Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRIFFON, Lynn G., 79

Racine, Jan. 5, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KIVENAS, Anthony G., 81

Racine, Jan. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MANO, Char E., 68

Racine, Jan. 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

OLSEN, Donald S., 72

Racine, Jan. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

