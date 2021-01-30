 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 30, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 30, 2021

BUSE, Danny R., 70

Burlington, Jan. 28, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

CRUZ SEYMOUR, MonteAzul Jr., 26

Racine, Jan. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JOHNSON, Eloise, 70

Racine, Jan. 28, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOSCHENKOHL, Jorn H., 90

Racine, Jan. 27, Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEWART, Robert, 91

Racine, Dec. 28, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TEPLEY, Ronald R., 87

Racine, Jan. 24, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

