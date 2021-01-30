Deaths: Jan. 30, 2021

BUSE, Danny R., 70
Burlington, Jan. 28, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
CRUZ SEYMOUR, MonteAzul Jr., 26
Racine, Jan. 25, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
JOHNSON, Eloise, 70
Racine, Jan. 28, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LOSCHENKOHL, Jorn H., 90
Racine, Jan. 27, Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Union Grove, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STEWART, Robert, 91
Racine, Dec. 28, Ridgewood Care Center, Mount Pleasant, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TEPLEY, Ronald R., 87
Racine, Jan. 24, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.