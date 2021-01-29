 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 29, 2021
BEADLES, Betty L., 93

Racine, Jan. 27, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LONG, Ronald George, 82

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MALDONANDO, Rafael Reinoso, 68

Racine, Jan. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MUSZYNSKI, Allan “Al” M., 73

Burlington, Jan. 25, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SNIDER, Esther M., 83

Lyons (formerly of Burlington), Jan. 27, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

