Deaths: Jan. 28, 2023

BERNSTEIN, Gloria A., 94

Union Grove, Jan. 23, at Waterford Senior Living, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

CHRISTIANSEN, Thorvald Emil, Jr., 82

Burlington, Jan. 23, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

FIRKUS, Carroll D., 87

Racine, Jan. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HERMANN, Lovie M., 91

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SQUIRES, Gregory T., 67

Union Grove, Jan. 17, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

