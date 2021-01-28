 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 28, 2021
DEATHS

BISCHOFF, Rev. Frederick A., 65

Yorkville (formerly of Waterford), Jan. 21, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

CHRISTIANSON, Robert, 84

Genoa City (formerly of Union Grove), Jan. 25, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

DIDRIKSEN, Edwin, 81

Burlington, Jan. 24, Froedtert South — Kenosha Campus, Kenosha, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ERHARDT, Patricia F., 90

Racine, Jan. 26, at her residence, Struino Funeral Home, Racine.

HOOSIER, Joseph, 71

Racine, Jan. 26, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SIX, Edward, 85

Milwaukee, Jan. 17, Edenbrook Lakeside Nursing Home, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

STREHLOW, Helga, 71

Burlington, Jan. 22, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

