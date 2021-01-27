 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Jan. 27, 2021
0 comments
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AYDELOTTE, Jack L., 67

Burlington, Jan. 26, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

CHRISTENSEN, Glen A., 66

Westerville, Ohio (formerly of Racine), Jan. 22, Westerville, Ohio, Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio.

DURAND, Shawn M., 71

Racine, Jan. 20, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GALL, Harry E., 85

Racine, Jan. 24, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KOZLIK, Eleanor M., 84

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 25, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LILLA, Ruth M., 84

Racine, Jan. 25, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News