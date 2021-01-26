 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 26, 2021
DEATHS

BRAND, Gregory N., 62

Durango, Colo. (formerly of Racine), Jan. 24, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OAKLEY-FOSTER, Kathleen R., 58

Racine, Jan. 21, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

VERHEGGE, James F., 84

Racine, Jan. 25, Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

