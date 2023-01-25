Deaths: Jan. 25, 2023

ALMARAZ, Maria C., 78 Racine, Jan. 21, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BROWN, Lucille, 84 Franklin (formerly of Racine), Jan. 22, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FREEMAN, Keyshawn, 23 Racine, Jan. 16, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GEORGESON, Cynthia A., 70 Racine, Jan. 24, at Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GUARASCIO, Ronald Sr., 84 Mount Pleasant, Jan. 22, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HOWARD, Beverly F., 84 Caledonia, Jan. 21, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

JANETTE, Lorraine E., 93 Burlington, Jan. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JORGENSEN, Raymond J., 67 Racine, Jan. 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LANGENDORF, William A., 70 Kenosha, Jan. 21, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JULIUS, Pamela, 71 Racine, Jan. 20, at Aurora Mount Pleasant, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LABEAU, Lois, 76 Caledonia, Jan. 20, at Ascension Healthcare Franklin campus, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LENZ, Ellen K., 77 Racine, Jan. 23, at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LUCKETT, Jacqualine L., 76 Racine, Jan. 22, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.