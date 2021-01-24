 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 24, 2021
Deaths: Jan. 24, 2021

BURMAN, Ted, 63

Racine, Jan. 20, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

EVANS, Mary Lou, 75

Racine, Jan. 20, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HOOD, Arthur Lawrence, 78

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 21, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MARTINSON, Paul L., 77

Racine, Jan. 22, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MOORE, Elsie Martha, 80

Racine, Jan. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

OAKLEY-FOSTER, Kathleen, 58

Racine, Jan. 21, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ORGAN, Cynthia R., 63

Racine, Jan. 22, at Ascension St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PORN, Steven G., 67

Waterford, Jan. 22, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

THOMAS, Bruce J., 66

Burlington, Jan. 22, at Froedert South in Pleasant Prairie, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

