Deaths: Jan. 23, 2021

BOWER, Rose Ann, 84
Sturtevant, Jan. 21, at her daughter’s residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
CHRISTY, Donald J., 83
Burlington, Jan. 21, West Allis Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
HANSEN, Elaine Alma, 97
Union Grove, Jan. 20, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
HARMANN, Patrick J., 63
Racine, Jan. 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
RIVETT, Marla Jean, 70
Racine, Jan. 20, Aurora Medical Center — Kenosha Campus, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SEATON, Claudia Helen, 82
Port Orange, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Halifax Hospice Center, Port Orange, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SINGLETON, Wayne H., 75
Burlington, Jan. 21, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
