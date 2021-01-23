 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Jan. 23, 2021
0 comments
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 23, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOWER, Rose Ann, 84

Sturtevant, Jan. 21, at her daughter’s residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHRISTY, Donald J., 83

Burlington, Jan. 21, West Allis Memorial Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HANSEN, Elaine Alma, 97

Union Grove, Jan. 20, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

HARMANN, Patrick J., 63

Racine, Jan. 22, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RIVETT, Marla Jean, 70

Racine, Jan. 20, Aurora Medical Center — Kenosha Campus, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SEATON, Claudia Helen, 82

Port Orange, Fla. (formerly of Racine), Halifax Hospice Center, Port Orange, Fla., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SINGLETON, Wayne H., 75

Burlington, Jan. 21, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News