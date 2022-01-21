 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Jan. 21, 2022

  • 0

PALOMARES, Jesus E., 29

Racine, Jan. 18, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PITCHFORD, Florence M., 103

Racine, Jan. 10, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Daily tips for managing stress and reducing anxiety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News