Deaths: Jan. 21, 2021
Deaths: Jan. 21, 2021

COOK, Donta D., 49

Racine, Jan. 15, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DOYLE, Virginia A., 89

Hinsdale, Ill. (formerly of Racine), Jan. 1, Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital, La Grange, Ill., Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HAMILTON, Louise H., 99

Waunakee (formerly of Racine), Jan. 18, Waunakee Manor, Waunakee, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

KNUDSEN, Alexis Ryan, 21

Racine, Jan. 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MEEKMA, Mary Francis, 91

Yorkville, Jan. 18, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

MERWIN, William L., 73

Racine, Jan. 20, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

MUDRAK, Steven “Duck” R., 66

Racine, Jan. 18, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OKSIUTA, Jerome “Dr. Jerry” Michael, 72

Franksville, Jan. 14, Sarasota, Fla., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PULLIAM, Robert “Shoppy” L. Jr., 73

Racine, Jan. 17, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

