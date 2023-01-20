 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 20, 2023

KLEMM-GRAU, Elaine, 99

Racine, Jan. 18, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MAYNARD, James C. 68

Racine, Jan. 17, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

PRUCHA, Lois Mary, 85

Racine, Jan. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

RUSH, Eric D. 60

Caledonia, Jan. 17, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHILHAVY, Steven B.

Racine, Jan. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

