Deaths: Jan. 20, 2021
BLACK, Cynthia Kirkegaard Brusko, 72

Racine, Jan. 16, Mount Pleasant, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

JELINEK, Suzanna R., 84

Racine, Jan. 18, Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHWARTZ, Joyce E., 97

Racine, Jan. 17, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory.

WEHNER, Jerome “Jerry” A., 71

Spring Prairie (formerly of Burlington), Jan. 18, Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

