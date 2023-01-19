Deaths: Jan. 19, 2023

HILL, Charlotte, 80
Milwaukee, Jan. 17, at Village at Manor Park, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
NEWBORG, Daniel A., 60
Racine, Jan. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.
