Deaths

Deaths: Jan. 19, 2023

HILL, Charlotte, 80

Milwaukee, Jan. 17, at Village at Manor Park, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

NEWBORG, Daniel A., 60

Racine, Jan. 14, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

