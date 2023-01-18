 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 18, 2023

CHRISTENSEN, David C., 66

Racine, Jan. 15, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KOCH, Gerald, 78

Burlington, Jan. 16, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

MATERA, Donald M., 62

Racine, Jan. 16, at Accent Hospice-Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SLIVON, Lucille I., 91

Formerly of Racine, Jan. 15, at Parkside Assisted Living, Neenah, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SOUTER, Douglas H., 66

Racine, Jan. 13, at Ascension-Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

