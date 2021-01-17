Deaths: Jan. 18, 2021

LYNCH, Sue, 75
Burlington, Jan. 15 at Aurora St. Luke’s in Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
HOFFMAN, Henry Peter, 85
Union Grove, Jan. 15 at Aurora Medical in Kenosha, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
FLONES, Kenneth H., 92
Kenosha, Jan. 17 at Kenosha Place Senior Living, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MUTCHLER, William R., 77
Racine, Jan. 17 at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
NIESEN, Gilbert, 76
Waupaca and formerly of Racine, Jan. 16, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory
