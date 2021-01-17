Deaths: Jan. 17, 2021

BEDESSEM, John Robert, 53
Burlington, Jan. 14 at Aurora Medical Center in Oconomowoc, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
MATTICE, Audrey L., 89
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 14 at her home, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
BOECK, William G., 76
Mount Pleasant, Jan. 14 at Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
SCHEMEL, Jean L., 93
Racine, Jan. 8 at The Pillars Living at Crystal Bay (formerly Bay Pointe), Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
LARSON, William H., 82
Racine, Jan. 13 at Parkview Gardens, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
ROWE, Assia, infant
Jan. 11 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
BROOKS, Gary D., 81
Racine, Jan. 8 at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
ECKERT, Ann J., 81
Racine, Jan. 14 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.
PETTY, David F., 80
Racine, Jan. 15 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WEIDNER, Shirley Ann, 90
Racine, Jan. 14 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
