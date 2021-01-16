 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 16, 2021
DEATHS

BROWN, Anne Marie, 73

Racine, Jan. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

COWLE, Richard, 97

Union Grove, Jan. 14, Wisconsin Veterans Home — Boland Hall, Union Grove, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

GOLDSWORTHY, Dale, 89

Yorkville, Jan. 9, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

RUIZ, Ramon, 83

Milwaukee, Dec. 28, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove. 

SPILLER, Gail, 65

Milwaukee, Dec. 17, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove. 

SPLETTER, Wayne P., 77

Rome, Wis., Jan. 14, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

