 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths: Jan. 15, 2023

  • 0

BARKER, James B., 82

Racine, Jan. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FONDREN, Arverene, 80

Racine, Jan. 11, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GAGNON, Benjamin ‘Ben,’ 60

Racine, Jan. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GASTROW, Jordanna L., 51

Racine, Dec. 29, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GRIFFITHS, Patricia ‘Patti’ C., 67

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 12, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MCNEIL, Beverly J., 84

Racine, Jan. 12, at Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WENGER, Eugene T., 70

Racine, formerly of Kenosha, Nov. 23, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News