Deaths: Jan. 15, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Jan. 15, 2021

ANDERSON, Charles E., 76

Racine, Jan. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BROWN, Anne Marie, 73

Jan. 11, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BUSCH, Thomas H., 67

Mukwonago (formerly of Burlington), Jan. 12, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

COLANO, Margaret “Margie” M., 84

Waterford, Jan. 13, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

DAY, Joseph A., 47

Rochester, Jan. 13, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

HALVERSON, Steven L., 60

West Allis (formerly of Burlington), Jan. 13, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JURGENSEN, Richard W., 59

Waterford, Jan. 13, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

