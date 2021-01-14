 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 14, 2021
DEATHS

BILLINGS, George W., 71

Racine, Jan. 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CALLENDER, Ann E., 81

Racine, Jan. 12, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DELGADO, Felix, 69

Burlington, Jan. 11, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GAREY, Nola (Bernhardt), 70

Racine, Jan. 12, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WOLBERS, Betty L., 89

Burlington, Jan. 12, Golden Years, Lake Geneva, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

