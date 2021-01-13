 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 13, 2021
ADKISSON, Deacon Oscar, 85

Racine, Jan. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COLCORD, Erika, 71

Trevor, Jan. 11, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

HARRIS, Phyllis J., 83

Racine, Jan. 12, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HUNTOWSKI, Dolores T., 94

Racine, Jan. 9, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LAWRENCE, Richard “Dick” E., 82

Kenosha, Jan. 10, Froedtert South — Kenosha Hospital Campus, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOFQUIST, Karen (Eisenhut) S., 76

Racine, Jan. 8, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MOORE, Audrey, 94

Racine, Jan. 11, Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROGNERUD, Allen L., 72

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STRAUS, Robert J., 82

Burlington, Jan. 10, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

STUBLASKI, Mary K., 66

Racine, Jan. 10, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

