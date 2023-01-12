 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 12, 2023

ARNDT, James A., 66

Racine, Jan. 8, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FARNSWORTH, Margaret M., 98

Racine, Jan. 11, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GROSE, Maree, 100

Pleasant Prairie, Jan. 7, at Grand Prairie Rehabilitation Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RIGHI, Russell A., 72

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 10, at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

YOUNG, Timothy Jr., 41

Racine, Jan. 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ZAUNER, Mary, 90

Formerly of Racine, Jan. 9, at Harbour Village, Greendale, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

