Deaths: Jan. 12, 2022

CAREVIC, Dusan, 68

Racine, Jan. 9, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

CASTANEDA, Jose, 25

Racine, Jan. 8, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

DOONAN, Patricia E., 81

Waterford, Jan. 10, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

FLETCHER, Robin M., 57

Racine, Jan. 9, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FLONES, Helen M., 81

Racine, Jan. 10, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GOURLAY, Carol, 91

Racine, Jan. 11, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GRAYS, Alfreda, 69

Racine, Jan. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KAMALIAN, Adrienne, 68

Racine, Jan. 10, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

KAPLAN, Kathryn J., 67

Racine, Jan. 7, at Ridgewood Care Center, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LAFAVE, Daniel J., 58

Racine, Jan. 7, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAVASSOR, Donna M., 83

Racine, Jan. 9, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SANDERSON, Janet L., 77

Elkhorn, Jan. 10, at Holton Manor, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

TOUTANT, Gina M., 66

Franksville, Jan. 10, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.