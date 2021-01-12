 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 12, 2021
DEATHS

AMANN, Daniel P. “Wormy,” 91

Muskego, Jan. 8, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

BECERRA SOLIS, Guadalupe, 54

Racine, Jan. 10, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GUSTIN, Diane J., 77

Racine, Jan. 9, Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STUBLASKI, Mary K., 66

Racine, Jan. 10 at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

