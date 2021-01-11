 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 11, 2021
AMANN, Daniel P. “Wormy,” 91

Muskego, Jan. 8, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

DONNELLY, Judith A., 78

Burlington, Jan. 9, St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GUSTIN, Diane J. “Dee,” 77

Racine, Jan. 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

POPP, Beverly M., 93

Burlington, Jan. 8, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

