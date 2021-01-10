Deaths: Jan. 10, 2021

CONDRAD, Roger, 83
Waterford, Jan. 8, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
EDER, Charles W., 77
Racine, Jan. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
FALL, Cheryl J., 76
Racine, Jan. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
FLETCHER, Michael, 63
Racine, Jan. 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HANSEN, Deborah Ann “Debbie,” 76
Racine, Jan. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MILLER, Ann M., 68
Somers, Jan. 8, at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROBERSON, James M., 70
Jan. 7, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WALTERS, James R., 85
Racine, Dec. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WELLS, Claude E., 78
Racine, Jan. 9, at Boland Hall Wisconsin Veteran Home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WIEMER, Clarence B., 93
Burlington, Jan. 9, at Arbor View, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
