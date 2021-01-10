 Skip to main content
Deaths: Jan. 10, 2021
CONDRAD, Roger, 83

Waterford, Jan. 8, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

EDER, Charles W., 77

Racine, Jan. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FALL, Cheryl J., 76

Racine, Jan. 5, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FLETCHER, Michael, 63

Racine, Jan. 8, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, Deborah Ann “Debbie,” 76

Racine, Jan. 7, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MILLER, Ann M., 68

Somers, Jan. 8, at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROBERSON, James M., 70

Jan. 7, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WALTERS, James R., 85

Racine, Dec. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WELLS, Claude E., 78

Racine, Jan. 9, at Boland Hall Wisconsin Veteran Home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WIEMER, Clarence B., 93

Burlington, Jan. 9, at Arbor View, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

