Try 1 month for 99¢

BIDWELL, Theodore A. Jr., 85

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

EDWARDS, Roy, 65

Racine, Feb. 11, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

FULLER, Wayne Hamilton, 84

Burlington, Feb. 9, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

GOELZ, James P., 55

Mukwonago, Feb. 10, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SHOVE, Dr. Gregory A., 65

Racine, Feb. 10, Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 12, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments