Try 1 month for 99¢

BETCHKAL, Robert L., 82

Caledonia, Feb. 10, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

FINK, Patricia L., 70

Racine, Feb. 9, at Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

ORTH, Phyllis I., 71

Racine, Feb. 9, Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WINKLER, Dorothy P., 90

Burlington, Feb. 8, at Oak Park Place, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 11, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments