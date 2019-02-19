Try 1 month for 99¢

CHARO, Donna, 56

Racine, Feb. 17, at Bay at Waters Edge, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

CHRISTENSEN, James R. “Jim,” 88

Racine, Feb. 17, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FISH, Gregory, 71

Waukesha, Feb. 16, at Sheboygan, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JAMES, Donald E., 93

Kansasville, Feb. 18, at Gates Hall, Dover, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MARKIEWICZ, George S., 95

Union Grove, Feb. 17, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SHEARD, Marlene

Honey Creek, Feb. 17, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

WELCH, Theodore “Ted,” 80

Union Grove, Feb. 16, at Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 19, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments