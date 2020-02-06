Deaths: Feb. 5, 2020
0 comments

Deaths: Feb. 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURKHARDT, Edward G., 62

Racine, Feb. 3, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COLLINS, Ginger M., 68

Racine, Feb. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DECKER, Daniel E., 77

Racine, Feb. 4, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HEISLER, Kathleen A., 73

Racine, Feb. 3, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ISELIN, Michael J., 65

Racine, Feb. 2, at Hospice House Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PERKINS, Bobby T., 49

Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHANNON-PATTERSON, JaDarius M., 19

Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TOUTANT, Lisa L., 55

Caledonia, Feb. 3, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

YARNOT, Margaret A., 93

Caledonia, Feb. 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News