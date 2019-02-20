Try 1 month for 99¢

KOKER, David L., 71

Racine, Feb. 19, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LINDNER, Nancy, 81

Waterford, Feb. 18, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LUDWIN, Lucian J., 95

Union Grove, Feb. 18, at Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

SMITH, Joel Ellen ‘Jo,’ 85

Somers, Feb. 18, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 20, 2019
