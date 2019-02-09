Try 1 month for 99¢

CREEKPAUM, Linda T. “Lou,” 74

Racine, Feb. 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HARGROVE, Frank, 92

Racine, Feb. 8, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RENTERIA Jr., Rodolfo “Rudy,” 80

Racine, Feb. 7, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 9, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments