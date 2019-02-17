Try 1 month for 99¢

WERTH, Harland B. Sr., 81

Racine, Feb. 14, Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home.

WILDFONG, Jay Sr., 93

Sturtevant, Feb. 16, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

YOUNG, Jack O., 83

Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

Deaths: Feb. 17, 2019
