Try 1 month for 99¢

ALLEN, Mark C., 63

Racine, Feb. 2, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BARNES, Joseph A., 58

Racine, Feb. 3, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

BATES, Gilbert J., 71

Racine, Feb. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MOYLE, Carol J., 91

Burlington, Feb. 4, Oak Park Place, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

PIE, Scott R., 64

Racine, Feb. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 7, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments