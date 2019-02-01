Try 1 month for 99¢

ANDERSON, John W., 88

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 28, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BROOK, Catherine J., 94

Racine, Jan. 29, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

FRANCETIC, Irene D., 87

Racine, Jan. 27, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MEINERT, Peter F., 76

Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHENKENBERG, Shirley A., 82

Mount Pleasant, Jan. 31, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WEIS, Roger L., 74

Burlington, Jan. 29, at his residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

Deaths: Feb. 1, 2019
