BRICE, Elizabeth, 75

Racine, Feb. 19, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NEAL, Donna Mae, 71

Feb. 18, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RYTERSKI, Susan J., 50

Cudahy, formerly of Yorkville, Feb. 19, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHUBERT, George P., 72

Wind Lake, Feb. 18, Bay of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SUKKERT, Marcy E., 87

Waterford, Feb. 19, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

WILLIAMS, Beulah V., 100

Kenosha, Feb. 18, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 21, 2019
