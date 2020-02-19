Deaths: Feb. 19, 2020
Deaths: Feb. 19, 2020

CARBAJAL, Maria, 59

Racine, Feb. 17, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

COLBURN, George R. “Rollie,” 70

Waterford, formerly Mequon, Feb 15, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

FRANCIS, Sandra J. (nee: Syslack)

Racine, formerly of Henderson, Nev., Feb. 17, at Shorelight Memory Care, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MONROE, John M., 82

Racine, Feb. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

PAAL, Piroska “Petie”

Racine, Feb. 17, at Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SHIRLEY, Robert P., 93

Racine, Feb. 16, at Kenosha Brookside Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

